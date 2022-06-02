Meth laced MDMA tablet found in NZ for first time

Source: 1News

Methamphetamine has reportedly been found in an MDMA tablet in New Zealand for the first time.

A picture of the Mitsubishi MDMA tablet.

A picture of the Mitsubishi MDMA tablet. (Source: High Alert)

A Mitsubishi brand tablet distributed in the North Island has been found to contain methamphetamine when analysed by the Institute for Environmental Science and Research.

The tablets are triangular and vary in colour from red to pink/orange.

So far the tablets have been linked to one report of harm.

According to drug information website High Alert, side effects include:

  • Increased levels of anxiety/paranoia
  • Insomnia
  • Changes in mood
  • Confusion or disorientation
  • Stimulant-like effects as opposed to feelings of empathy and emotional connection you may expect from MDMA

High Alert recommends not to take the Mitsubishi tablets and to always get your drugs checked.

