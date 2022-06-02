Dr Ashley Bloomfield: Temporary replacement announced

A temporary replacement for Dr Ashley Bloomfield as Director-General of Health has been announced.

Dr Diana Sarfati

The role will be filled by Dr Diana Sarfati until a permanent appointment is made.

Dr Bloomfield is stepping down next month after leading NZ's response to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

Dr Sarfati is currently Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency. Prior to this she was National Director of Cancer Control at the Ministry of Health.

She is a public health physician, cancer epidemiologist and health services researcher with a world-leading reputation in cancer control strategy and research.

The Director-General's job is to lead the Ministry of Health and, alongside the chief executives of Health New Zealand and the Maori Health Authority, the wider health service in dealing with the ongoing pandemic and big changes currently in the pipeline for the health system.

Between 2015 and 2019 Dr Sarfati was co-head and then head of the University of Otago’s Department of Public Health. She is a Fellow of the New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine and is registered with the New Zealand Medical Council.

“I am very pleased to appoint Dr Sarfati to this acting role,” said Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter. “She has been an impressive leader at the Cancer Control Agency.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1News)

“Dr Sarfati has considerable experience and a sound understanding of New Zealand’s health system and has strong relationships across the sector.”

Dr Sarfati will start on 30 July 2022 when Dr Bloomfield leaves the role. The permanent Director-General of Health role will be advertised shortly.