Pacific stability a key point at Ardern's meeting with Biden

Source: 1News

"Supporting Pacific resilience was high on the agenda" at the meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden at the White House early on Wednesday morning.

Jacinda Ardern talks with Joe Biden in the White House.

Jacinda Ardern talks with Joe Biden in the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi continued his tour of the Pacific, Ardern said the agenda at the White House included "the need to work with Pacific countries on climate change, Covid-19 economic recovery, and promoting peace and stability in the region".

"We welcome increased engagement by the United States in the Pacific, and together we will continue to respond to the Pacific’s own priorities."

READ MORE: Biden picks Ardern's brain on combatting violence, extremism

"We recommitted to working together, and alongside others, in the pursuit of peace and stability, and in defence of the international rules-based order. "

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday that "the Pacific is definitely a contested space" but that New Zealand's relationships there are "really long-standing".

At the White House, Biden praised Ardern, saying her leadership has taken on a "critical role in this global stage".

He described New Zealand as one of the US' "closest partners".

Other topics central to the meeting in the White House included the war in Ukraine, gun violence, and trade.

