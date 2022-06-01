Former Dilworth teacher guilty of sexually abusing students

Former Dilworth teacher Leonard Cave has been found guilty of sexually abusing five of his ex-students.

An Auckland jury will now deliberate on the Leonard Cave case. (Source: 1News)

The jury spent a day deliberating and returned guilty verdicts on all but one of the 75-year-old's charges.

They found him guilty of nine sex crimes and on two drugs charges.

The details of his offending over almost four decades was laid out in the Auckland High Court over the last week.

It all began 52 years ago when Cave was just a house tutor at Dilworth. At the time, he was aged in his early 20s.

As a talented musician, he would play the organ for choir rehearsals in the Chapel, where one day a choirboy, no older than 15, was left alone.

The court heard the victim recall how Cave advanced towards him, got uncomfortably close and then touched his crotch.

He proceeded to grab the student’s hand, pulling it towards his own crotch.

Crown Prosecutor Jacob Barry says the his offending only escalated from there.

He described how Cave “traded that island oasis at Dilworth for an island of a different kind”.

In the 80s, he “coaxed” students to his bach on Waiheke Island, plied them with alcohol and then took advantage of them.

Three victims shared stories of the abuse they suffered at the holiday home, at the hands of a teacher they trusted and admired.

One former student became so intoxicated by the alcohol provided by Cave that he had to be carried from the beach back to the bach.

That night his teacher coerced him to perform an indecent act upon him.

Another victim visiting the island was asked to strip off his clothing and pose for photos before Cave advanced on him and sexually assaulted him.

Quiet exit

The incident was reported to the school by the student’s mother, and soon after the teacher made a quiet exit.

But that wasn’t to be the end of Cave’s offending.

Four of the 75-year-old’s offences are from during his tenure as the Director of Music at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton.

He sexually assaulted, sexually violated and provided both Class C and Class A drugs to a student from the school.

Some of the offending occurred at a hotel, during a stay featuring a shared spa bath and a kind of photoshoot which the victim told the court he cannot remember.

The one charge the jury found Cave not guilty of was an indecent assault charge.

A student had alleged he saw his former teacher assaulting his friend, but the friend did not remember the act.

Cave is one of 12 men to have been charged with historical sexual abuse in connection with Auckland’s Dilworth School.

He’s the only man to have stood trial for his actions, as several defendants died before court proceedings could progress and others pleaded guilty.

There is one other trial scheduled to go ahead in the Auckland District Court next year.

The defendant’s identity in that case is suppressed.

Cave has been remanded in custody, and will be sentenced for his convictions on August 12.

Courage of survivors

Dilworth School have issued a statement in response to the guilty verdicts.

Chairman of the School's Trust Board Aaron Snodgrass said "we acknowledge the courage of all old boy survivors who laid complaints that have led to today’s guilty verdict against Mr Cave in the High Court in Auckland."

He apologised for the hurt caused by Cave’s "grievous breach of trust and criminal offending".

"We also acknowledge and regret that the safeguarding practices of Dilworth School in the past did not adequately ensure the safety of our students.

"This does not reflect our current safeguarding and child protection practices and other policies regarding the care, safety and well-being of Dilworth students."

The School is in the process of commissioning an independent inquiry and is setting up a redress programme.

Snodgrass said, he hopes it "will contribute meaningfully to the healing process for old boy survivors."