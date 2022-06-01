New Plymouth house fire under investigation as victim named

Source: 1News

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal house fire in New Plymouth on Friday night that killed a young woman.

Emma Field, 21, of New Plymouth, was on Wednesday named as the victim of the fire on Devon Street West.

Investigations into the cause of the fire remain ongoing, as police are still conducting a scene examination.

Anyone with any video footage of the fire has been encouraged to send it to police to help them determine the cause of the fire.

Police are also appealing for any friends or people who visited Field in the last month to contact them.

Woman dies after New Plymouth house fire