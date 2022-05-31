Kiwi cyclist George Jackson wins prestigious US race

Kiwi cyclist George Jackson, of team MitoQ - NZ Cycling Project, has won one of America's oldest bike races - the Tour of Somerville.

George Jackson with the Tour of Somerville trophy. (Source: Supplied)

In 30-degree New Jersey heat, amongst a peloton of professional men, it was always going to be a tough grind for the young Wellingtonian.

With average speeds of 47km/h, George and his teammate Theo Gilbertson attacked the favorites to form a select breakaway early on.

Throughout the nearly 100km race, riders came and went from the breakaway, unable to keep up the pace in such conditions but the kiwi duo hung on.

22-year-old Jackson with enough in the legs to win a reduce sprint and put his name in the history books.

"It is so special to win Somerville and it is actually the first time I have ever been able to throw my hands up after winning a big bike race!" he said.

He also credited his team mates, in particular Theo.

George Jackson with his MitoQ - NZ Cycling Project team mates. (Source: Supplied)

"To do it with the help of my best mates is something I will never ever forget, I just can't believe it happened."

It caps off a run of promising results for the up-and-comer, who was recently selected by Cycling New Zealand to race in the UCI Track World Cup in Milton, Toronto where he finished 7th in the Omnium.

Jackson and his team are three weeks into their three month cycling campaign in the United States.