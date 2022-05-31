Global grocery giant Aldi could be coming to NZ - Robertson

Source: 1News

International grocery giant Aldi is considering New Zealand, Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

A person unpacking their groceries at an Aldi supermarket.

A person unpacking their groceries at an Aldi supermarket. (Source: Getty)

The move would see a huge shake up for country's current grocery market, which currently has just two major players.

On Monday, the Government confirmed its plan to crackdown on the super market duopoly of Countdown and Foodstuffs.

It was responding to recommendations from the Commerce Commission, which found competition wasn't working well for New Zealand consumers.

Supermarkets will now be forced to allow rival retailers access to groceries at reasonable conditions and be monitored annually to check there’s enough competition.

Robertson told RNZ Aldi is one of the players eyeing entering the New Zealand market, but wouldn't shed any further light.

1News has approached Aldi for comment.

Earlier this morning Robertson told Breakfast, "if there's two things that have been holding back competitors from getting in against the duopoly is the availability of land for their supermarkets."

"The duopoly has held us a bit to ransom over the last few years, we've now got the ability through this to get more competitors in which will drive prices down," he said.

READ MORE: Wholesale access key to supermarket competition - Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ's Gemma Rasmussen also told Breakfast Australia has a much healthier supermarket sector since the introduction of Aldi.

"Hopefully that’s on the cards for New Zealand as well because the cost of living is so tough right now,” she said.

Costco, one of the world's biggest retail chains is also set to open its first New Zealand store in a few months.

It's due to open a the end of August at the Westgate Town Centre in north-west Auckland.

New ZealandCost of LivingFood and DrinkBusinessEconomy

