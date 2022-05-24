Can you beat NZ's supermarket duopoly by shopping around?

We've heard a lot lately about how our food is largely controlled by two huge supermarket companies in New Zealand.

As the price of products continues to rise, it is costing more and more to get the basics.

So, is there anything consumers can do about it?

Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong decided to see if shopping around at some of Aotearoa's smaller food providers would lead to any savings at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

He found out that if you're happy to settle on something different, the savings can be huge.

Watch Seven Sharp's full story in the video above.