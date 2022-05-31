Gloriavale: 2 senior leaders step down from roles

Two senior leaders at the Christian commune of Gloriavale have stepped down from their roles.

Fervent Stedfast has resigned from being a senior community leader, after he was accused of failing to handle employment matters during his time as Gloriavale’s financial controller. He had held the position since 1995.

He resigned his position as the financial controller last year.

Faithful Pilgrim quit as principal of Gloriavale Christian School in 2020 over his failure to protect children in his care.

A community spokesperson said in taking full responsibility for this, he has also resigned from his position as a senior community leader.

“These resignations are part of Gloriavale’s commitment to change, as outlined in its recent public apology,” said the spokesperson.

No decision has been made on their replacements.

The West Coast commune has been at the centre of accusations of sexual and physical abuse for decades, with police and Oranga Tamariki carrying out multiple investigations and laying a number of charges.

In a statement sent to 1News by senior leader Peter Righteous, Gloriavale’s leadership said they were deeply saddened by the harm members have experienced.

"We apologise for our role in failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse.

"We are seeking to reach out to those no longer in our community and encouraging them, along with our current members, to speak to us openly if they have experienced harm in any way," said the statement.

A number of procedures have been put in place "that make it safe for people in our community to share their experiences, and which allow us to take steps to ensure they are loved and protected, with options for remedy."