Gloriavale leaders issue apology for failing to 'protect victims'

Gloriavale’s leadership has issued an apology to current and former members, saying it "draws a firm line in the sand between the past and the future".

The West Coast commune has been at the centre of accusations of sexual and physical abuse for decades, with police and Oranga Tamariki carrying out multiple investigations and laying a number of charges.

Earlier this month the Employment Court ruled commune members are employees, after the leadership tried to argue they knowingly signed up to be volunteers and did not expect to be paid.

The Court also found there was child labour at Gloriavale, with some children working from the age of six.

In a statement sent to 1News by senior leader Peter Righteous, Gloriavale’s leadership said they were deeply saddened by the harm members have experienced.

"We apologise for our role in failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse.

"We are seeking to reach out to those no longer in our community and encouraging them, along with our current members, to speak to us openly if they have experienced harm in any way," said the statement.

A number of procedures have been put in place "that make it safe for people in our community to share their experiences, and which allow us to take steps to ensure they are loved and protected, with options for remedy."

The commune’s new health and safety policy now no longer permits children to enter its commercial business sites, and the school’s work transition programme was ended last year so that "teenage children could continue with their senior education".

It has restricted its business operations to allow parents to be with their children from 3pm.

"We can state categorically that child labour is no longer used in the commercial activities of any of our businesses, and our health and safety policies are now fully aligned with the international Labour Organisation Conventions on child labour," said the statement.

Gloriavale’s leaders claim it has put in place extensive measure to ensure sexual offending cannot occur, including the establishment of a child protection team that answers directly to Oranga Tamariki. It is led by a senior external adviser appointed by the ministry.

Independent counsellors and external agencies will support victims, and a "rigorous child protection policy" encourages all members to report abuse. The letter said an independent social worker nominated by Oranga Tamariki visits once a week.

"We make an absolute assurance that sex offenders will not work in our schools or directly with children.

"We urged people to reflect that it was our own children and grandchildren who were harmed – more than anything with want to begin the healing process," said the statement.

Gloriavale Leavers Support Trust spokeswoman Liz Gregory has previously said that individuals are given very little financial support when they leave the community, and are not able to make contact with loved ones still inside.

Leaders state that new processes are being developed to support young people to make their own choices about whether life at Gloriavale is for them.

"Gloriavale leavers do liaise with us and, despite public perceptions to the contrary, we do support leavers financially. In the past this has included cash payments, vehicles, tools for tradesman, study fees and accommodation costs," said the statement.

However, it said the leadership does recognise that some leavers have not received adequate renumeration and claim it’s been corrected so, "that our family and loved ones can support themselves in their lives after leaving Gloriavale".

Hundreds of people have joined or been born into Gloriavale since its inception 50 years ago, with the current population totalling around 600.

"We reiterate that we denounce any and all offending that has occurred at Gloriavale. These actions are abhorrent to us, and our hearts go out to those who have suffered.

"We ask the public for forgiveness and to accept our open commitment and willingness to make significant changes," said Gloriavale’s leaders.