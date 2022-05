The family of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing in Napier since Wednesday are concerned for her welfare.

Fifteen-year-old girl, Johnette, has been missing in Napier since Wednesday. (Source: 1News)

Johnette was last seen in the Maraenui area and there are concerns for her welfare.

People were urged to contact police in a release on Sunday night with any information of her whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen Johnette should contact police on 111, quoting file number 220529/5000.