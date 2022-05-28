Fekitoa, Folau and Piutau all named in stacked Tonga rugby team

Tonga will head into this year's Pacific Nations Cup with some serious fire power after naming a star-studded squad featuring the likes of Malakai Fekitoa, Israel Folau and Charles Piutau.

Malakai Fekitoa is tackled while representing Tonga at the Olympic Sevens qualifiers. (Source: Getty)

Folau will make his return to international rugby with Tonga three years after his Wallabies contract was terminated over a controversial social media post.

The 33-year-old outside back was named in Tonga's squad on Friday for the Pacific Nations Cup tournament in July and a playoff for next year's World Cup in France.

Folau, an evangelical Christian, had his Australia contract torn up in 2019 after he posted a meme on social media which said "hell" awaits homosexuals and other groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Folau (Source: Photosport)

He then sued governing body Rugby Australia for unlawful termination seeking $A14 million in damages.

The case was settled out of court, with Rugby Australia and Folau issuing a joint statement and apology in late 2019.

Folau continued his professional rugby career, taking a contract with Japanese side Shining Arcs last year.

Folau is joined by Fekitoa and Piutau in the squad with the former All Blacks able to bolster the 'Ikale Tahi thanks to a recent change in World Rugby’s eligibility rules.

Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa. (Source: Photosport)

Fekitoa joins having played 24 Tests for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017 before heading north to play for Toulon, Wasps and now Munster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Piutau on the other hand played 17 Tests for the All Blacks before leaving the New Zealand rugby scene at just 23.

Also named in the side is halfback Augustine Pulu, who played Two tests for the All Blacks in 2014, along with Moana Pasifika stars Tima Fainga’anuku, Solomone Kata, William Havili and Fine Inisi.

Tonga will meet Pacific Nations Cup hosts Fiji, Samoa and an Australia 'A' team at the July 2-16 tournament.

A week later, they face the winner of the Asia Rugby Championship in a one-match playoff to decide who will join South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and a team from the Europe 2 zone in Pool B at the World Cup.

'Ikale Tahi 2022 squad

Loosehead props: Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, Tau Kolomatangi, David Lolohea

Hookers: Samiuela Moli, Siua Maile, Jay Fonokalafi

ADVERTISEMENT

Tighthead props: Siate Tokolahi, Ben Tameifuna, Sosefo Apikotoa

Locks: Samuela Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Veikoso Poloniati

Loose Forwards: Tanginoa Halaifonua, Viliami Taulani, Lotu Inisi, Solomone Funaki, Sione Tu'ipulotu

Halfbacks: Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea

First five-eighth: William Havili, James Faiva

Centres: Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fetuli Paea, Fine Inisi

Outside backs: Solomone Kata, Salesi Piutau, Tima Fainga'anuku, Israel Folau, Anzelo Tuitavuki

ADVERTISEMENT

- Additional reporting by AAP.