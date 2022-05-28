Arise, Sir Buck! All Blacks great Shelford knighted

Source:

Former All Black captain Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford's achievements were formally recognised at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Auckland Saturday afternoon.

Shelford, KNZM, was knighted in the Queen's Birthday honours last June for services to rugby and the community, with the service delayed due to Covid-19.

Shelford was recognised for his time with the All Blacks as a player from 1985 and captain from 1987 before he was controversially axed in 1990.

"It's a great accolade, a great honour," Shelford said of his knighthood.

"I'll wear it with pride for the family and all the organisations I work with. They'll carry that with them because they're my biggest supporters."

Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood. (Source: Photosport)

When Shelford was dropped from the All Blacks in 1990, many fans thought he was still at the height of his playing powers.

Bring Back Buck banners were often seen at All Blacks matches in support of the rugby hardman and former captain.

Making his debut in 1985, Shelford played 48 games for New Zealand, including 22 Tests.

rnz.co.nz

Rugby

