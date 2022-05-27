6862 new Covid cases on Friday, 25 deaths reported

There are 6862 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The ministry also announced the deaths of 25 people with Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, five people were from the Auckland region, three were from Northland, one was from Waikato, one was from Hawke's Bay, nine were from Canterbury, two were from the Wellington region, one was from Midcentral, one was from the Bay of Plenty, and two were from Southern.

One person was in their 30s, three people were their 40s, four were in their 50s. two people were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

The ministry said 13 of the people who died were women and 11 were men. The gender of one person was not reported.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1127. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

There are also 350 people in hospital with the virus, down from the 355 people in hospital on Thursday.

In addition, 10 people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, down two from the 12 people recorded 24 hours ago.

There were 7591 Covid cases and 16 deaths reported on Thursday.