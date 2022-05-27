Youth stabbed in Palmerston North, police seeking info

Police are asking the public for information after a young person was stabbed in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon.

Tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs have exploded recently. (Source: 1News)

Police were told about the incident on Clark Avenue, Highbury, around 4.15pm. Police said the person received serious stab wounds.

Police said multiple young people were involved.

The victim was taken to hospital and referred to Victim Support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to call 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.