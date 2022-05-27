Youth stabbed in Palmerston North, police seeking info

Source: 1News

Police are asking the public for information after a young person was stabbed in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon.

Tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs have exploded recently.

Tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs have exploded recently. (Source: 1News)

Police were told about the incident on Clark Avenue, Highbury, around 4.15pm. Police said the person received serious stab wounds.

Police said multiple young people were involved.

The victim was taken to hospital and referred to Victim Support.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to call 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Youth stabbed in Palmerston North, police seeking info

2

NZ woman in Texas mourns loss of nephew in school mass shooting

3

Amber Heard ends testimony by asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

4

Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

5

Exclusive interview with ARISE Church board as leaders resign

Latest Stories

Alec Baldwin's mother dies aged 92

Youth stabbed in Palmerston North, police seeking info

Demand for lip filler cosmetic procedure on the rise in NZ

Ardern heads to White House on same day as K-pop stars BTS

Child poverty level worst in 18 years - KidsCan

Related Stories

Murder warrant issued for suspect after 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

Rāhui placed on Northland's Kaikohe in bid to end gang violence

More arrests over Harbour Bridge protest where police 'assaulted'

Baby's death in Ōtara sparks homicide investigation