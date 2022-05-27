Man arrested following Invercargill shooting

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested after a person was shot in the leg in Invercargill on Thursday night, police say.

Handgun on black table.

Handgun on black table. (Source: istock.com)

The armed offenders squad were called to Kapuka, Invercargill at 10.20pm after reports of a shooting.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to Southland Hospital where they are being treated for moderate injuries.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Friday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both people are known to each other and police said they weren't seeking anyone else.

