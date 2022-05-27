Baby's death in Ōtara sparks homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a baby was taken to an Ōtara medical centre with critical injuries that led to the baby's death.

Generic photo of a baby (Source: istock.com)

According to police, a baby with critical injuries was taken to the Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara on Monday, May 23.

"CPR was commenced, however, the baby was sadly pronounced dead," police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"A homicide investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the baby’s death."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they are speaking with residents of Shifnal Drive, Randwick Park.