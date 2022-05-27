Baby's death in Ōtara sparks homicide investigation

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a baby was taken to an Ōtara medical centre with critical injuries that led to the baby's death.

Generic photo of a baby

Generic photo of a baby (Source: istock.com)

According to police, a baby with critical injuries was taken to the Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara on Monday, May 23.

"CPR was commenced, however, the baby was sadly pronounced dead," police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"A homicide investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the baby’s death."

Police say they are speaking with residents of Shifnal Drive, Randwick Park.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

2

Amber Heard ends testimony by asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

3

Baby's death in Ōtara sparks homicide investigation

4

Suspect sought as man killed in 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

5

Husband of teacher killed in US shooting dies of heart attack

Latest Stories

NZ woman in Texas mourns loss of nephew in school mass shooting

Frankie Mackay slams NZC for dumping senior players

Tennis icon Dame Ruia Morrison receives DNZM insignia

Baby's death in Ōtara sparks homicide investigation

Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

Related Stories

Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

Suspect sought as man killed in 'brutal' Mt Albert knife attack

Full video: Police give update after man killed in Auckland’s Mt Albert

Rāhui placed on Northland's Kaikohe in bid to end gang violence