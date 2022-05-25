Peter Dutton set to take Scott Morrison's job

Peter Dutton’s set to take over from Scott Morrison as the leader of Australia’s Liberal party, as it grapples with being in opposition for the first time in nine years.

Peter Dutton. (Source: Associated Press)

The top job is wide open after Morrison announced his resignation on Saturday night, following a defeat at the hands of Anthony Albanese.

Dutton has most recently held the position of minister for defence.

Speaking to the ABC, former home affairs minister Karen Andrews confirmed speculation that he would have the numbers for party leader.

"He will be standing, unopposed, to take on the leadership and that means there's no-one else putting their hand up," she said.

"His deputy is almost certain to be Sussan Ley. Together, they will bring a team to appoint people into the shadow ministry and to reshape the party for the future."

There had been initial speculation that former treasurer Josh Frydenberg was in-line as Morrison’s successor, however he was also ousted on Saturday.

He lost out to independent candidate Monique Ryan in the seat of Kooyong.

According to news.com.au, Frydenberg has confirmed he was asked to challenge Morrison for the leadership before the election.

“I was approached by some colleagues late last year, but I quickly made it clear a challenge was not on,’’ he told the publication.