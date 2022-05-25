Foxton man jailed over photos, videos of child sexual abuse

A Foxton man has been sentenced to four years in prison for creating and distributing child sexual exploitation material.

Martin Albert Pickering, 49, was sentenced in the Levin District Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 15 charges.

The charges were relating to the creation, possession, and distribution of videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

He was in possession of more than 11,000 photos and videos.

“Pickering used various social media platforms to distribute this horrific material, where the victims ranged between 0 to 14 years old," a statement from Internal Affairs said.

“Pickering also viewed livestream broadcasts of victims being abused and made video recordings of these livestreams."

Tim Houston, Manager of the DIA Digital Child Exploitation Team said: “Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable material of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced.

“It is not safe to assume that this type of offending is restricted to the online environment. We must approach each and every investigation with this at the forefront of our minds.”

He said Pickering’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is now registered as a child sex offender.

"Child sexual exploitation and abuse material depicts a crime scene, and the worst moment in a child’s life. DIA, NZ police and the NZ Customs Service work tirelessly together to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering,” Houston said.