New DHB offer sees health workers postpone strike action

Source: 1News

The allied health workers fighting for better pay and work conditions are pausing their strike action in light of a new DHB offer on Tuesday.

Allied health workers are striking around the country.

Allied health workers are striking around the country. (Source: 1News)

The Public Services Association union, which represents 10,000 allied, public health, scientific and technical professionals who work in DHBs, said they would be recommending that its members vote in favour of the new offer.

Members would see the offer Wednesday afternoon, the PSA said.

1News has sought comment from the DHBs.

Last month, PSA's members voted to take strike action throughout May.

They said this was due to waiting a year and a half for DHBs to make "a decent offer" to settle collective agreements.

Staff held a strike for 24 hours on May 16. Those picketing on that day told 1News that despite having high qualifications, workers were only earning just above minimum wage. Others said they would earn more working in the same role in Australia.

Union members said at the time they would be taking further industrial action and strikes if DHBs didn't come up with a better offer.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking, speaking on behalf of DHBs on the matter, said in May that the strikes were preventable "as a comprehensive pay offer presented to the PSA… was rejected without being put to members for consideration”.

PSA organiser Caz Thomson said at the time the offer didn't keep to the recommendations made by an independent facilitator. Other workers said the earlier offer was “below par” and “absolutely disgraceful”.

PSA attempted to take strike action in March but failed after the Employment Court upheld an injunction filed by DHBs.

New ZealandHealthEmployment

Popular Stories

1

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

2

Major meat company ends relationship with Gloriavale

3

Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws - surgeon

4

Coca-Cola to replace products in sugar-free range

5

1 dead as car crashes into building, other vehicles in Orewa

Latest Stories

Dan Carter raises over $500k with Kickathon efforts

New DHB offer sees health workers postpone strike action

US pushes again for more influence in the Pacific

Govt drops police and NZDF vaccine mandate appeal

Tauranga Council meeting comes to abrupt halt over road trial

Related Stories

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

Wages up by 33% in some sectors as job market heats up

Worker's severed thumb sees Auckland egg company fined $200k

Dentist removed incorrect tooth without consent