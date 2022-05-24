Man did indecent act on Nelson walkway, police investigate

Police in Nelson are looking for a man who carried out an indecent act on a public walkway earlier this month.

Annesbrook Drive in Nelson

Annesbrook Drive in Nelson (Source: Google)

The incident took place on Annesbrook Drive, near the Annesbrook roundabout, around 8am on May 11.

He is described as being of medium build and is believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s.

He has short dark hair and tanned skin.

He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and drove a black van with a large, fluffy, black dog inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

