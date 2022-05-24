Hamilton's $9m Lotto winners - 'I said a few choice words'

A Hamilton couple were left drinking coffee at their local cafe “in shock” after winning $9 million with Lotto’s Powerball.

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, picked up the winning ticket at Four Square Matangi.

“We were out doing some shopping on Saturday and my partner popped into the shop to buy our ticket. While I waited in the car, I remember wondering how many winning tickets that store had sold,” the woman said.

She read later that night that Powerball had been won, with the winning ticket sold at the same shop.

“I just brushed it off and thought ‘nah, it can’t possibly be us’,” she said.

“I didn’t even bother telling my partner, who was down in his man cave.”

Her partner, after learning of the news the next morning, was also unconvinced.

“I got the iPad and checked the ticket anyway, but I misread it and thought the Bonus Ball was the Powerball number, so it took a few seconds before I realised I was actually holding the winning ticket!”

The man called over his partner and told her the news.

“I said a few choice words – I was certain he was having me on, but when I checked over his shoulder, the winning line might as well have jumped off the ticket!” she said.

The man said they “were in shock” and "didn’t know what to do" so they went out for a coffee at a nearby cafe.

“It was bizarre being out in public knowing we were the winners," he laughed. "I kept thinking everyone looking at us knew."

But once they knew they were heading up to Auckland to claim their prize, he said they "relaxed a little and tried to get on with our day".

However, they couldn’t contain their joy.

“Every time we passed each other in the house, we just kept grinning,” she said.

After claiming their prize, the couple are now looking towards their future.

“We are sensible people – you won’t see me driving around in a Lamborghini next week,” the man joked, “but we are very much looking forward to buying our first home and setting ourselves up for the future.”