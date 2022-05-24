8435 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 15 deaths reported

There are 8435 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours and come after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the country would remain at the Orange level of the traffic light system until late June at least.

There are 327 people in hospital with the virus, down 36 from Monday.

Ten people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four less than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 15 deaths of people with Covid-19. They had died over the past four days.

Of the 15 people who have died, one was aged in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Four of them were from Canterbury, three each were from the Auckland region and the Southern DHB area, two were from the Wellington region, and one each were from Waikato, Taranaki and Nelson-Marlborough.

Six were men and nine were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1079.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7507, down from 7795 a week ago, and also down on 7712 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (270), Auckland (2807), Waikato (635), Bay of Plenty (274), Lakes (149), Hawke's Bay (268), MidCentral (257), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (252), Tairāwhiti (59), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (609), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (326), Canterbury (1255), South Canterbury (139), Southern (659) and West Coast (79).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 8288 of Tuesday's cases were detected through RATs and 147 through PCR tests.

A total of 3326 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 17,264 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 52,527. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 65 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, 6000 community cases were announced.