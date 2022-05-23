6000 Covid-19 cases on Monday, 9 deaths reported

There are 6000 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 363 people in hospital with the virus, down 16 from Sunday.

Fourteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, five more people than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced nine deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the nine people who have died, one was aged in their 30s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

One of them was from the Auckland region, two were from Taranaki, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Wellington and two were from Canterbury.

One was a man and eight were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1064.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 12.

On Sunday, 4990 community cases were announced.