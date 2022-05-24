Covid-19: NZ to remain at Orange as winter approaches

New Zealand is to remain at the Orange level of the traffic light system.

Covid-19 Reponse Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the level remains appropriate for managing the Omicron outbreak as winter approaches.

Hipkins said it is expected Omicron cases will rise during winter.

He said although daily case numbers had flattened nationally, they were beginning to rise again in the northern region.

Hospitalisations have also increased slightly over the past month, Hipkins outlined.

"In addition, our latest Covid-19 modelling indicates that under current conditions, there is a likelihood of a secondary wave of cases appearing."

Hipkins said at the Orange setting businesses can continue to operate while "some protections" are maintained.

“It is encouraging to see case numbers remain steady, but there are other factors at play that tell us to remain cautious and not yet move to Green. These include the arrival of new strains of colds and flus, which will add to the workloads of our already busy hospitals."

New Zealand moved to the Orange level of the traffic light system in mid-April.

The traffic light system replaced the alert level system in December last year. It was revised in mid-March.

The next review of the traffic light system will be in late June.