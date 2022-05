One person has died in a car crash in the Auckland suburb of Orewa on Tuesday afternoon.

A generic image of a St Johns ambulance. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the crash occurred at 2.08pm on Cammish Lane, when a car collided with two other vehicles and a building.

One person has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unite has been advised, and motorists are advised to avoid the area while cordons are in place.