A window of an Auckland home has been left riddled with bullet holes after a shooting overnight.

The shooting, on Phoenix Place in Papatoetoe, is being investigated by police.

“Police were alerted to the incident around 11.20pm after receiving reports that a firearm had been discharged in the direction of the residential property,” police said.

Inquiries into the shooting are ongoing and police will review CCTV footage.

Police said no-one was injured.