Another ram-raid overnight has caused damage to Whenuapai Mini Mart, north of Auckland.

Whenuapai Mini Mart left damaged after ram-raid overnight. (Source: 1News)

The offenders drove into the store with a stolen vehicle, taking cigarettes and two tills.

The incident happened on Brigham Creek Rd at around 1.55am on Monday.

Police said the offenders fled the scene in a second stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby.

The shopkeeper told 1News the shop is filled with glass but they are hoping to re-open by lunchtime.

They also said this is the first time the business has been broken into.

Police are making inquiries into the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.