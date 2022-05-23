Whenuapai Mini Mart left damaged after ram-raid overnight

Source: 1News

Another ram-raid overnight has caused damage to Whenuapai Mini Mart, north of Auckland.

The offenders drove into the store with a stolen vehicle, taking cigarettes and two tills.

The incident happened on Brigham Creek Rd at around 1.55am on Monday.

Police said the offenders fled the scene in a second stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby.

The shopkeeper told 1News the shop is filled with glass but they are hoping to re-open by lunchtime.

They also said this is the first time the business has been broken into.

Police are making inquiries into the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

