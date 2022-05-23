Scott Morrison hosts party, cracks whips and serves margaritas

Scott Morrison has been seen partying, cracking whips and drinking beer as he prepares to move out of the official Sydney residence of the prime minister.

Morrison, his wife and his daughter were all seen cracking a whip on the lawn of Kirribilli House.

His wife Jenny Morrison could also be seen walking round with a tray of margaritas as they reflected on the election results.

Morrison stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party on Saturday after Anthony Albanese won the federal election.

The result was a harsh blow for Morrison, who was the first person to hold onto the role for a full term since 2007.

Morrison told supporters in Sydney on Saturday night he had spoken to Albanese and congratulated him on his election win.

"In this country, at a time like this, when we look around the world, and particularly when we see those in the Ukraine fighting for their very freedom and liberty, I think on a night like tonight we can reflect on the greatness of our democracy," he said.

