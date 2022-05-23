Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts dies aged 83

Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, former national president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, teacher, and respected Ōtautahi community leader has died, aged 83.

Dame Aroha Reriti-Croft with former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy (Source: Supplied)

Her death at Christchurch Hospital was confirmed in a post shared to social media by her whānau over the weekend.

“Our whānau are deeply saddened to inform you all that our mother, our tāua (grandmother) passed away last night at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her whānau and her favourite waiata at 83 years of age.

“Be at peace now tāua, you have lived a life of service to your people. Advocating for the betterment for wāhine, whānau, hapū, iwi and Te Ao Māori with the faith in Īhoa always at your side. What a wonderful legacy you have left for your uri to prosper in. We thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s understood Dame Aroha died due to difficulties after contracting Covid.

Dame Aroha (Ngāi tūāhuriri, Ngāi tahu) was the kaumātua of Tuahiwi Marae and Waimakariri District Council and has represented her hapū at an iwi level for many years.

She was a member of the Māori Women's Welfare League since 1968 and served as national and international president from 1990 to 1993, as well as being a life member of the Ōtautahi branch.

She was appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori and the community in 2020.

Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta acknowledged the passing of Dame Aroha.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Dame Aroha passed away last night amongst her whānau,” Mahuta said.

“Dame Aroha was a champion for Māori women and a prominent figure for many key kaupapa in her region. She was fiercely passionate about her people, the advancement of Māori and her faith."

ADVERTISEMENT

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon also paid tribute to Dame Aroha on behalf of the council.

“Dame Aroha was a very special lady that I and the Council enjoyed a special bond with. I have got to know her very well in my role as Mayor and enjoyed a close friendship. I’ve been especially grateful for her wise advice over the years,” he said.

“Our thoughts and love go out to all at this sad time. We are going to miss her. Her legacy and mana will live on and contribution won’t be forgotten but forever cherished. On behalf of a grateful community, rest in peace.”

Dame Aroha will lay in state from Monday 23 May 12pm at Tuahiwi Marae, Tuahiwi. Her funeral service will be Tuesday 24 May at 1pm.

She is survived by her three children, Amiria, Tim and Huia and many mokopuna.