Two more ram-raids in Auckland overnight

Two more ram-raid robberies have been committed in Auckland overnight, with four youths being arrested after a robbery in the city's west.

An Onehunga store has been the latest target in a series of nation-wide ram raids. (Source: 1News)

Police said they were notified around 11.50pm on Saturday of a robbery at a commercial premises in Greenhithe where a vehicle was used to gain entry.

Offenders stole alcohol and cigarettes and fled in two vehicles.

"After abandoning one of the vehicles, the second vehicle was successfully spiked on Don Buck Road, Massey."

"Four youths were taken into custody without incident."

Police attended another burglary early on Sunday morning in Onehunga Mall.

A group of offenders used a vehicle to break into the building, then left in a second vehicle.

Nothing was reportedly taken from the premises. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.