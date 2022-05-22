Good sorts: Meet the woman ensuring local dogs are kept cosy

Catherine Corbett sews and gives away dog jackets for free, and she is this week's Good Sorts.

The idea sparked after she heard about a dog who had passed away after freezing to death in Ngāruawāhia.

"I don’t know how to say this, it’s not a wealthy area as such, reading about that dog that passed away, I thought, what can I do," Catherine said.

Now, she's responsible for all the stylish pups strutting the streets of Ngāruawāhia in their handmade coats.

For the full story, watch the video above.