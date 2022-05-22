Good sorts: Meet the woman ensuring local dogs are kept cosy

Source: 1News

Catherine Corbett sews and gives away dog jackets for free, and she is this week's Good Sorts.

The idea sparked after she heard about a dog who had passed away after freezing to death in Ngāruawāhia.

"I don’t know how to say this, it’s not a wealthy area as such, reading about that dog that passed away, I thought, what can I do," Catherine said.

Now, she's responsible for all the stylish pups strutting the streets of Ngāruawāhia in their handmade coats.

For the full story, watch the video above.

