Youth arrested following St Lukes smash and grab

A youth was arrested after a group of people used tools to smash their way into a St Lukes Mall store in Central Auckland early on Saturday morning.

St Lukes Mall

The perpetrators targeted the store around 1.55am on Saturday, making off with stolen electronics.

"The group left in two vehicles, one of which was stolen and found near Mount Albert School. One occupant from this vehicle, a youth, was located and arrested close by," police said.

The second vehicle has not been located.

This incident is the latest in a number of smash and grab style attacks on stores across the country.