Two people die in separate North Island crashes overnight

Source: 1News

Two people have died overnight following crashes in Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said in a statement they were notified of a crash in the Wellington region of Ōtaki at about 1.15am after a car had veered off Convent Road.

One person died at the scene and two other people were taken to hospital in moderate conditions.

In Hawke's Bay, a man died following a single vehicle fatal crash on Willowbank Road, Meeanee.

Police received a report of the crash just before 4:30am after a car crashed into a pole.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

New ZealandAccidentsHawke's BayWellington

Popular Stories

1

Woman awarded $146k after being excluded from work drinks

2

Explainer: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

3

South Auckland student dies at school

4

Two people die in separate North Island crashes overnight

5

Probable case of monkeypox in Australia

Latest Stories

African scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, US

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' family

West rushes billions in aid as fighting rages in Mariupol

Two people die in separate North Island crashes overnight

Hopes end to land-banking will create supermarket competition

Related Stories

More Hawke's Bay childcare centres hit by stomach bug

Wellington's Tawa College out of lockdown

High Court gives Wellington pedestrian crossing the green light

Person injured after explosion in Christchurch