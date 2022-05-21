Two people die in separate North Island crashes overnight

Two people have died overnight following crashes in Hawke's Bay and Wellington.
Police said in a statement they were notified of a crash in the Wellington region of Ōtaki at about 1.15am after a car had veered off Convent Road.
One person died at the scene and two other people were taken to hospital in moderate conditions.
In Hawke's Bay, a man died following a single vehicle fatal crash on Willowbank Road, Meeanee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police received a report of the crash just before 4:30am after a car crashed into a pole.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.