Levin tornado: Several hundred volunteers join clean-up effort

Building inspectors have begun assessing damage to homes hit by a tornado in Levin early on Friday morning.

Drone shot a house missing its roof following the tornado (Source: Supplied/Horowhenua District Council)

The tornado hit the Horowhenua town at approximately 6.30am on Friday, damaging homes, downing power lines and ripping out trees.

Daniel Haigh, Horowhenua Civil Defence Emergency Management local controller said eight homes have so far been deemed uninhabitable and nine are moderately damaged.

He said businesses have donated supplies to assist with the clean-up as about 250 volunteers are on the ground on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many of them are plumbers and builders so they are able to help do work that would have been put off until next week," Haigh told 1News.

A Mayoral Relief Fund has been setup to assist people affected by the tornado, with the Government matching the council's contribution of $100,000.

READ MORE: Aerial images show destruction caused by Levin tornado

Haigh said donations toward the fund from the public are welcome.

He said the council have contractors out in an area designated under the Building Act 2004 to support the response and recovery following the tornado.

“This is an important administrative step in managing affected buildings after an emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The decision to designate the area of the Horowhenua District will allow the Horowhenua District Council to manage any ongoing risks to people from buildings as a result of the event.

"The Urban Search and Rescue team carried out initial rapid assessments of affected buildings yesterday and Council’s Building Advisor Officers will now carry out further assessments to understand the severity of damage. If required, they will be adding placards to buildings that need them."

Haigh said although the weather on Saturday is currently fine, high winds are expected in the afternoon.