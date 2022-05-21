Fox still in hunt at PGA Championship, Tiger makes cut

An early double bogey has marred what was otherwise another solid round for Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox at the PGA Championship.

Ryan Fox at the PGA Championship. (Source: Associated Press)

Fox shot another even-par 70 in the second round of the tournament at the Southern Hills Championship Course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving him even-par overall at the halfway mark in a tie for 23rd. His best result at a major to date is a tie for 16th at the British Open in 2019.

After starting his day on the back nine Saturday (NZ time) with a birdie on the 13th, Fox looked to be in a bit of trouble early when he collected a double bogey followed by a bogey on the 14th and 15th respectively.

However, he bounced right back on the 16th with another birdie to head into the front nine at one-over 36.

Fox then immediately got himself back to even with another birdie on the first hole before doing the same on the sixth.

That last birdie was undone by Fox's last hole of the day though, as he shot another bogey on the par-four ninth.

Further up the leaderboard, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy slipped back into the pack after carving out an early lead in the opening round.

McIlroy shot a one-over 71 to fall to a tie for fifth at four-under overall while American Will Zalatoris, who started the day tied for second, pushed on ahead with a flawless five-under 65.

Zalatoris' round put him at nine-under for the tournament and one shot ahead of Chile's Mito Pereira. American Justin Thomas in third on six-under.

His fellow American Bubba Watson then sits fourth after a stellar Saturday, reaching five-under overall after matching the lowest round in PGA Championship history with a seven-under 63.

Much further down the leaderboard, Tiger Woods has recovered from a rough first day to shoot a one-under 69, leaving him three-over for the championship and tied at 53rd - one shot ahead of the cut.

Notable golfers who did miss the cut though include Dustin Johnson [+6], Sergio Garcia [+7] and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler [+6].