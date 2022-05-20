Watch: Waterspout touches down off West Coast beach

A waterspout has been spotted off a West Coast beach on Friday afternoon.

Footage shows the spout - caused by cool air travelling over warm water - travelling off Hokitika Beach around 2.30pm.

Witness Ash Whitlow, who filmed the scene, said it took around 10 minutes for it to touch down on the water.

It comes as strong winds and heavy rain continues to wreak havoc across parts of the country.

The Horowhenua town of Levin was hit by a tornado around 6.30am, damaging homes, downing power lines and ripping out trees.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden says a Mayoral Relief Fund has been setup to assist people affected by the tornado.

“Together, my Councillors and I are pleased to announce that we have established a Mayoral Relief Fund, and as a Council we are contributing $100,000 to start that fund. It is heartening that the Honourable Kiritapu Allan, Minister for Emergency Management, has confirmed central government will be matching our contribution,” says Wanden.

“The extent of the damage is still unveiling itself, but what we know is that our community needs help. The Mayoral Relief Fund will be used to help those in our community who have suffered loss and damage as a result of today’s severe weather event.”