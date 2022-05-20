7800 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 17 deaths

There are 7800 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Temperature check during pandemic (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

There were also 17 deaths confirmed.

There are 401 people in hospital, 14 of which are in an ICU unit.

The new deaths now take the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to 1039 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

The deaths were in the following regions according to the ministry: "Three were from the Auckland region, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Northland, two were from Canterbury, two were from the Southern region, and one each from Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Mid Central, Hawke’s Bay, and Nelson Marlborough.

"One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were over 90."

Four of those who died were men and 13 were women.

On Thursday, 9091 cases and five deaths were announced.