Two people have been injured following a crash involving two cars and a bus in South Dunedin on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene following a crash involving two cars and a bus on Hillside Road, in Dunedin. (Source: Supplied)

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hillside Road just after 1.45pm.

Police say two people are believed to be injured following the incident. They were not on the bus.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.