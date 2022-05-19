Teen charged over Auckland ram-raid, burglaries

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged over a ram-raid and burglaries in Auckland earlier this month.

The three vehicles failed to break through the storefront. (Source: 1News)

The teenager has been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges relate to a ram-raid at a retail store in Newmarket on May 14 and two burglaries at Botany Town Centre on May 10.

READ MORE: Retail crime unit won't investigate ram-raids, police say

ADVERTISEMENT

The Newmarket store is high-end retailer Moncler, which sells luxury ski-wear.

On the day of the burglary the store's manager, who did not want to be named, told 1News the store was left damaged, but nothing had been taken as those involved failed to break into the building.

Three-car ram-raid fails at Auckland luxury clothing store

The 17-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court later this month.

Police say they haven't ruled out further arrests and charges.