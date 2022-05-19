Teen charged over Auckland ram-raid, burglaries

Source: 1News

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged over a ram-raid and burglaries in Auckland earlier this month.

The three vehicles failed to break through the storefront.

The three vehicles failed to break through the storefront. (Source: 1News)

The teenager has been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges relate to a ram-raid at a retail store in Newmarket on May 14 and two burglaries at Botany Town Centre on May 10.

READ MORE: Retail crime unit won't investigate ram-raids, police say

The Newmarket store is high-end retailer Moncler, which sells luxury ski-wear.

On the day of the burglary the store's manager, who did not want to be named, told 1News the store was left damaged, but nothing had been taken as those involved failed to break into the building.

Three-car ram-raid fails at Auckland luxury clothing store

The 17-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court later this month.

Police say they haven't ruled out further arrests and charges.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Live updates: Budget 2022

2

Person injured after explosion in Christchurch

3

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

4

Live stream: MPs react to the 2022 Budget

5

Wild weather: 849 lightning strikes as 6m waves forecast

Latest Stories

Budget 2022: Over two million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Live updates: Budget 2022

Budget 2022: What you need to know

World Rugby pledge $195k fund to help Tonga begin rebuilding

Australian MP Pauline Hanson struck down with Covid

Related Stories

2050 plants now call top of Auckland's Central City Library home

Emotional plea from parents of French teen missing in NZ

Nelson man allegedly put doctored images of teens on adult websites

Good as Gold: Auckland man still volunteering aged 100