Person injured after explosion in Christchurch

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an explosion in the Christchurch suburb of Yaldhurst.
The incident in the semi-rural suburb is believed to have occurred around 11.20am.
A police spokesperson said the accident had occurred at a workplace on Pound Rd.
St John Ambulance sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a manager to the scene.
A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said two specialist investigators were on site.
WorkSafe has been notified.