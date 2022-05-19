Person injured after explosion in Christchurch

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an explosion in the Christchurch suburb of Yaldhurst.

The incident in the semi-rural suburb is believed to have occurred around 11.20am.

A police spokesperson said the accident had occurred at a workplace on Pound Rd.

St John Ambulance sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a manager to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said two specialist investigators were on site.

WorkSafe has been notified.