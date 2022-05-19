Australian opposition leader won't change controversial 501 laws

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Australian Labor leader Anthony Albanese has brushed away a question around whether he’d overturn Australia’s controversial 501 laws.

Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

Currently visas can be revoked on character grounds if someone is sentenced to 12 months or more imprisonment or convicted of sexual crimes involving a child.

However, the policy disproportionately affects New Zealanders, many of which have lived in Australia for most of their lives and haven’t applied for formal citizenship because of the visa arrangement.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, 402 New Zealanders had their visa cancelled in the 2020-21 year on character grounds.

On Thursday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese refused to commit to overturning the legislation.

“Well, section 501 applies for breaches of people who are on visas, and if people commit serious offences, then action should be taken in Australia's national interest.”

Albanese also had positive things to say about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“Jacinda Ardern is someone who I've met with here in Australia and also in Wellington and in Auckland,” he said.

“I think she is an outstanding Prime Minister and I'm sure that we would have a very warm and cordial relationship.”

1News has confirmed that another term with Scott Morrison as Prime Minister would see legislation re-introduced to the Australian Parliament, that would make the 501 policy more strict.

A spokesperson for Alex Hawke, who has served as Immigration Minister, said the Coalition’s priority “is keeping Australian’s safe”.

“A re-elected Morrison Government will return this Bill to Parliament – because the Coalition believes non-citizens who are convicted of violent and sexual offences should face removal from Australia – just as the Australian people expect.”

WorldAustraliaPolitical AnalysisPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Parents 'horrified' as Orewa College assault footage emerges

2

Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

3

US man accused of shooting wife's workmate, making her behead him

4

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

5

Vaccine sceptic Eric Clapton has Covid-19

Latest Stories

Six arrested over Northland drive-by shooting

North Korea fights Covid with tea and infomercials

Former teen heartthrob Cody Simpson qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Parents 'horrified' as Orewa College assault footage emerges

Prince Harry, Meghan filming reality show for Netflix

Related Stories

Indigenous Australians call for a referendum

Child bowled over by Aussie PM gives hilarious interview

Australian MP Pauline Hanson struck down with Covid

Watch: Australian PM smashes into child in football game