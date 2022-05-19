9091 new Covid cases on Thursday, 5 deaths reported

Source: 1News

There are 9091 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

A health worker speaking to a person about to tested for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

A health worker speaking to a person about to tested for Covid-19 in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

5 more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 1022.

Of these latest deaths, 1 person was in their seventies, and 4 people were in their 80s. Four were women and 1 was a man.

Nationwide, there are 411 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 12 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 14 fewer people in hospital with the virus than on Wednesday, when 425 hospitalisations were reported.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (260), Auckland (3,233), Waikato (696), Bay of Plenty (291), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (303), MidCentral (281), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (265), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (595), Hutt Valley (250), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,317), South Canterbury (130), Southern (637), West Coast (103), Unknown (1).

There have also been 90 new cases detected in people who have recently been overseas.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Live updates: Budget 2022

2

Person injured after explosion in Christchurch

3

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

4

Live stream: MPs react to the 2022 Budget

5

Wild weather: 849 lightning strikes as 6m waves forecast

Latest Stories

Budget 2022: Over two million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Live updates: Budget 2022

Budget 2022: What you need to know

World Rugby pledge $195k fund to help Tonga begin rebuilding

Australian MP Pauline Hanson struck down with Covid

Related Stories

Jacinda Ardern says Covid's taken her sense of taste

Court backlogged by 150,000 appearances due to pandemic

'Dozen' created 73% of disinformation during Parliament protest

Change in vax exemption for mandated workers who've had Covid