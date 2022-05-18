NZ’s Covid-19 death toll passes 1000

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll has passed 1000, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

Thirty-two more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1017.

The 32 deaths happened over the previous six weeks, since 5 April.

Of these latest deaths, 1 person was in their 20s; 4 people were in their 40s; 2 were in their 50s; 4 were in their sixties; 9 were in their 70s; 9 were in their 80s and 3 were aged over 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-two were men and 10 were women.

Meanwhile, a death that was reported on Tuesday has been removed because it had already been included in the figures on 10 March.

Nationwide, there are 9570 new Covid-19 cases in the community and 425 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those, 9 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 4 more people in hospital with the virus than on Tuesday, when 421 hospitalisations were reported.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (273), Auckland (3,297), Waikato (742), Bay of Plenty (307), Lakes (173), Hawke’s Bay (304), MidCentral (318), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (283), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (642), Hutt Valley (241), Nelson Marlborough (314), Canterbury (1,368), South Canterbury (155), Southern (737), West Coast (112), Unknown (7).

The number of new cases from people who have been overseas is 91.

ADVERTISEMENT

While New Zealand has now passed 1000 Covid deaths in the pandemic, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was a lower number than what it could have been without vaccination, border and isolation measures.

The number of Covid deaths per million people since the pandemic began. (Source: Our World in Data)

"“Vaccination has played a key role, along with border and isolation measures, in keeping people safe from the more deadly variants of Covid-19 by keeping them out of the community or significantly limiting their spread.”

Associate Minister for Covid-19 Response Dr Ayesha Verrall said if New Zealand had a similar rate of Covid-19 mortality as the US, 15,000 deaths would have been reported on Wednesday.

“Despite doing better than most countries, these deaths are a reminder that, while most people with Covid-19 will experience a mild to moderate illness, for some people it can lead to severe illness and even death. Being up to date with vaccinations, wearing a mask indoors and staying home if unwell can help protect themselves and others from Covid-19 and potentially save lives," Verrall said.