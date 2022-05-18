Luxon outlines how National would combat rising cost of living

Christopher Luxon says there's a list of things the National Party would do differently to Labour to combat the rising cost of living.

The National Party leader's comments come the day before the Budget where the Government will reveal its spending plans for the next financial year.

Consumers are forking out high prices for everyday items like groceries and petrol with New Zealand's inflation rate the highest it's been since June 1990.

Luxon told Breakfast on Wednesday: "We would remove costs that have been put on businesses, you could tomorrow come in and say we're going to unwind the bright line tests, remove interest deductibility, not do national awards, certainly not do a national insurance scheme."

"They all add costs that end up leading to high prices that go through to consumers."

He also said National would "unlock the bottle necks" that exist within New Zealand's economy.

"That is really largely around immigration settings because we have a deeply constrained economy at the moment," Luxon said.

He said the Government needs to speed taxpayers' money more carefully.

"We need to make sure that all money is being treated like Kiwis are doing everyday across the kitchen table at the moment, managing their own finances and being very careful with every dollar."

Lastly, he said: "We'd make sure we can get some income tax relief by just simply inflation adjusting taxation thresholds.

"We'd do all of that next week."

Last week Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister said the Government wants "consumers getting fair prices" at the checkout after a petition was launched calling on him to bring about stronger competition in the grocery sector.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said last week Budget 2022 will lay the groundwork for "getting the foundations right" in New Zealand's health system.

Robertson said the Budget would make a move "to a new normal", compared to "crisis budgets of Covid".