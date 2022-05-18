Budget 2022: What do people want to see announced on Thursday?

On Thursday, the Government will announce its spending plans for the next financial year.

1News asked Kiwis around the country what they'd like to see in the Budget, with health and the cost of living key for many.

"I don't want to wait two weeks for a doctor's appointment, I've been struggling with health stuff for over a decade now and I don't like it," one person said.

"Probably mental health and lowering the fuel costs and the supermarket, groceries being so high," another said.

"One of the things that the government have failed to invest in, subsequent governments over the last 30 years, are pregnant women," a third person told 1News.

For others, an increase in funding for education would be welcomed.

"I guess health is always one, and education, that's generally the important thing isn't it," one person said.

"I'm hoping for some really good investment into our ECE sector for the wellbeing of our teachers and all our tamariki out there," another said.

The Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will reveal what is in the Budget in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

