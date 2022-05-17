Ram-raiders hit two South Auckland premises

Two males have been arrested following a ram-raid on two premises in Takanini, Auckland.
Police said the "ram-raid style burglary" happened on Walters Rd shortly after 2am.
They say the offenders fled the scene in a different vehicle to the one used in the ram-raid.
The vehicle was found shortly after by police at a Clendon Park address.
Police say three males were then located nearby, two of which were taken into custody as they had existing warrants to arrest.
No charges have been laid yet as the police investigation continues.