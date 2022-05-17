Ram-raiders hit two South Auckland premises

Source: 1News

Two males have been arrested following a ram-raid on two premises in Takanini, Auckland.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the "ram-raid style burglary" happened on Walters Rd shortly after 2am.

They say the offenders fled the scene in a different vehicle to the one used in the ram-raid.

The vehicle was found shortly after by police at a Clendon Park address.

Police say three males were then located nearby, two of which were taken into custody as they had existing warrants to arrest.

READ MORE: Excavator smashed into Wainuiomata BP during raid

No charges have been laid yet as the police investigation continues.

New Zealand

