No place like home as Blues charge towards Eden Park showdown

The only thing surer than the Blues heading towards a home Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final is Auckland – the city and province - liking winners.

Kurt Eklund runs on to Eden Park for the start of the match against Moana Pasifika, a game in which he scored a hat-trick of tries. (Source: Photosport)

It’s why such vibrant crowds have turned out over the last fortnight for the Blues’ compelling victories over the Rebels and Reds, two Australian teams that in the past may not have been huge drawcards.

An attendance of almost 20,000 watched the Blues thump the Reds 53-26 to cement their place at the top of the table last Saturday night.

They were noisy, and, as the Blues cruised to their 11th consecutive victory – one shy of their record streak – increasingly satisfied, a home support that bodes well for the immediate future.

“To have the crowd we had turn out like they did on Saturday night against the Reds - it was the best crowd we’ve had this season and one of the better ones I’ve played in front of for the Blues,” said hooker Kurt Eklund.

“It makes a huge difference when people are turning out to the stadiums and getting behind their teams. We’re loving it.”

Leon MacDonald’s men leave the comforts of home this week to travel to Canberra to play the Brumbies – who are second on the table and level on competition points with the Crusaders – on Saturday night.

The Blues will return to Auckland on Sunday before flying back across the ditch to play the Waratahs in Sydney for their final regular season game.

Should they stay in pole position for the playoffs, which, barring a couple of shock reverses, they almost certainly will, then they will remain at Eden Park for the remainder of their involvement in the competition.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Blues will host the Highlanders in their quarter-final on the weekend of June 3-5. The Brumbies, Crusaders and Chiefs will also likely host a quarter-final.

Not that the Blues, who have impressed with their focus and consistency this year in putting together their excellent run, which has included away wins against the Chiefs and Crusaders, are thinking about the finals. Not even the possibility of breaking their streak of 12 wins is getting much of a mention.

“We’re pretty job focused and playing week by week,” Eklund said. “It’s lingering in the background there but it’s not the sole focus.”

Eklund, who has started all but two matches this season, and picked up six tries in the process, has become a key component in a pack operating at near full efficiency under assistant coach Tom Coventry.

“I’m finding myself in the right places at the right times," Eklund said. "This is my third season of Super Rugby so I’ve grown a bit of confidence through my time here and am starting to believe I belong here.”

The Brumbies, still hoping to capture second place, will be an excellent gauge as to where the Blues are at because they base their game around a strong set piece, driving maul, and the link provided by halfback Nic White.

The Crusaders effectively nullified all of the above last weekend, providing a blueprint for victory that Eklund, who has become lethal from the back of a lineout drive, acknowledged.

“We know the Brumbies like to do it [driving maul] so it’s been chucked into our training this week. It’s also quite a strength of our team so we’ll try to stick to our strengths and what’s been working for us.

“It’s pretty easy to turn up to work every day. It’s definitely not a chore when the boys are happy and everyone looks forward to seeing each other. There’s a good vibe.”