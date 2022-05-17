Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

Source: 1News

A 65-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found in Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12, Waimamaku, on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaelene Bright.

Gaelene Bright. (Source: NZ Police)

The body is believed to be that of Northland woman Gaelene Bright, who was last seen on May 1.

READ MORE: 'Serious concerns' for missing 69-year-old Northland woman

Police conducted a large search operation for Bright in the Waimamaku region over the past five days.

A 65-year-old man was interviewed by police and subsequently charged with murder. He will appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Gaelene Bright's vehicle.

Gaelene Bright's vehicle. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are seeking information about the movements of Bright's vehicle, a 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4. Anyone with information should contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Mass pig graves being dug as pork industry on brink of collapse

2

Auckland fishers caught with 45 times daily snapper limit

3

Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

4

Person seriously hurt in assault at Wellington's Tawa College

5

Police searching for mum on the run with 5-year-old son

Latest Stories

Musk's doubt over spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Christchurch survivor says Buffalo shooting achieves nothing

Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

Person hospitalised after brawl near Rotorua's Eat Streat

Meet the Whakatāne teen putting his mark on the classic gumboot

Related Stories

Person hospitalised after brawl near Rotorua's Eat Streat

Retail crime unit won't investigate ram-raids, police say

Woman who stabbed partner, dumped body in compost jailed

Police searching for mum on the run with 5-year-old son