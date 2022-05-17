Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

A 65-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found in Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12, Waimamaku, on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaelene Bright. (Source: NZ Police)

The body is believed to be that of Northland woman Gaelene Bright, who was last seen on May 1.

Police conducted a large search operation for Bright in the Waimamaku region over the past five days.

A 65-year-old man was interviewed by police and subsequently charged with murder. He will appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Gaelene Bright's vehicle. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are seeking information about the movements of Bright's vehicle, a 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4. Anyone with information should contact police.