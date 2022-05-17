Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found

A 65-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found in Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12, Waimamaku, on Tuesday afternoon.
The body is believed to be that of Northland woman Gaelene Bright, who was last seen on May 1.
Police conducted a large search operation for Bright in the Waimamaku region over the past five days.
A 65-year-old man was interviewed by police and subsequently charged with murder. He will appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.
Police are seeking information about the movements of Bright's vehicle, a 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4. Anyone with information should contact police.