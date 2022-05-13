'Serious concerns' for missing 69-year-old Northland woman

There are serious concerns for the safety of a 69-year-old Northland woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Gaelene Bright.

Gaelene Bright. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say Gaelene Bright was last seen in the early hours of May 1 leaving a friend's house in Waimamaku.

The 69-year-old was reported missing earlier this week and it has since been discovered her vehicle was in the Te Kuiti area, more than five hours and 440km south, on May 4.

Bright's vehicle, a white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4, registration YW7634, was found just south of Te Kuiti on Thursday.

Gaelene Bright's vehicle.

Gaelene Bright's vehicle. (Source: NZ Police)

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle between May 1 and May 5," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Bright's whereabouts or who saw her vehicle is asked to come forward and call 105, quoting file number 220511/2799.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

